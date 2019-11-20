Two officers injured trying to stop felony assault suspect in North Sacramento

NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento police officers were injured by a felony assault suspect and his dog early Wednesday morning in North Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department reports around 1:15 a.m., officers searched for 36-year-old Alvin Williams after a victim said Williams had threatened to kill him with a hatchet.

They ended up finding him along a canal near Interstate 80 just east of Norwood Avenue.

Before running away, the police department says Williams threw a rock, hitting one of their officers.

Police report in an attempt to stop Williams, officers used a conductive energy device but he kept resisting them.

Williams’ dog then bit an officer, who fatally shot it, according to police.

Eventually, Williams was arrested uninjured.

The police department reports the officer who was bitten by Williams’ dog was treated at a local hospital and released. The other officer who was hit by a rock walked away with swelling and bruises.

Williams has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.