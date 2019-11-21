Aggies and Hornets face off at Golden 1 Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Wednesday night started a 72-hour stretch of rivalry games between Sacramento State and UC Davis.

For Aggies and Hornets fans, having the Golden 1 Center as the home for the basketball game is a tradition they have come to enjoy.

“It’s a lot better than the Hornets Nest. The Hornets Nest is nice but it’s pretty bad,” said Sacramento State fan Jim Relles. “I mean, it’s old. This brings the players a lot of excitement to be down here at Golden 1.”

Playing at the professional arena was also something the younger generation could strive for.

Clark Woods played basketball at Sac State in the mid-to-late 2000s. He now coaches basketball at Ponderosa High School in Shingle Springs.

Woods brought players to the game hoping it would help motivate them to work hard and, hopefully, get a chance to come back to play here during the playoffs.

“I know our high school kids, what we talk to them about is be able to make it here,” Woods said. “In high school when I used to play, I would definitely want to be able to go there, playing in front of a big crowd, because I think the bigger the atmosphere, the more adrenaline. I think that’s what helps players play better.”

The big Causeway Classic football game is also coming up over the weekend.

“We are looking forward to the game on Saturday, absolutely,” said UC Davis Aggies fan Louis Grivetti.