Amber Alert suspect could be heading to Modesto from Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- An Amber Alert has been issued after a baby girl went missing from Clinton, Utah around 5:12 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators are searching for Audrey Westfall. She was born Oct. 27 and was living with her maternal grandmother, who has court-ordered guardianship over her.

Audrey is believed to be with her mother, 25-year-old Taylor Cheylene Webb. Authorities said Webb does not have legal custody of Audrey.

Webb is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

She also has tattoos on her collarbone area that read "inhale the positive" on the right and "exhale the negative" on the left.

They may be heading to Modesto, Nevada state or another place in Utah.