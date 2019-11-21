Watch Live: President Donald Trump Impeachment Hearing

Celebrate New Year’s Eve Las Vegas style

Posted 9:07 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:29AM, November 21, 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will once again welcome in the New Year in grand style from the Las Vegas Strip and several other locations. KLAS-TV, channel 8 will host a special show from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (PT).

The broadcast will be seen on-air in 15 cities and online in more than 30 cities. There will be live shots from New York, Honolulu, Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles. Viewers will get to experience numerous venues around Las Vegas including the Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip, Caesars Palace, The Strat, Brooklyn Bowl, the Beer Park at Paris Hotel, Drai’s atop the Cromwell, South Point Hotel and Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

The theme for the countdown to 2020 is Celebrating the Decades and the show will highlight milestones that have made Las Vegas the city it is today.

