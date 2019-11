Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and pedestrian.

A driver in a Ford F-150 was going southbound when they struck a transient pedestrian in the area of Roseville Road and Tacomic Drive, according to investigators.

The incident happened around 5:18 a.m. Thursday. CHP said the area was not well lit.

The driver stayed at the scene and was able to provide authorities with dash-cam video of the crash.

