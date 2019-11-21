Football with The Record: Nov. 21

Follow Nick on Twitter here.

Division V semifinals

No. 3 Amador (10-1) at No. 2 Ripon (10-1): Two defensive-minded teams are facing off in the Division V semifinals.

Led by senior Nash Wylie (72 tackles), Clint Lyman (five sacks) and Darian Nelson (five sacks), the Buffaloes have allowed 10 points or less in eight of their 10 victories.

On the opposing sideline are the Indians, which has produced three shutouts and 19 takeaways this season. Senior Danny Hernandez (971 rushing yards, 58 tackles) has been a leader on both sides of the ball for Ripon.

Division III semifinals

No. 4 Manteca (9-2) at No. 1 Capital Christian (9-2): The Buffaloes survived the quarterfinals against Vista del Lago, thanks to a 12-yard touchdown run by Angel Garay with 36 seconds left in the game.

Manteca’s play makers will have to be at their best against top-seeded Capital Christian, which has won seven straight games dating back to Sept. 14.

Division IV semifinals

No. 4 Sierra (9-3) at No. 1 Rio Linda (9-2): Sierra didn’t just win its quarterfinal game against Atwater; The Timberwolves created six turnovers in a 63-15 victory against what was the No. 5 seed.

It’s going to take a similar effort for the Sierra defense - led by Matt Dunham, Josh Valdez and Holden Fishburn, to upset Rio Linda, which has won four straight since a Oct. 11 loss to Placer.