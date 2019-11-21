Rider dies in ATV accident in Brannan Island State Park

Posted 8:20 PM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:14PM, November 21, 2019

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A person riding an all-terrain vehicle died Thursday in Brannan Island State Park.

The Rio Vista Fire Department reports emergency crews were called out to the area along the Sacramento River around 4:35 p.m. to help someone who had been ejected from an ATV.

Once fire and medical personnel got to the scene, the unidentified rider had already died from their injuries, according to the fire department.

Officers from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the California Highway Patrol and the Department of Parks and Recreation launched an investigation into the deadly accident.

