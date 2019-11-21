Watch Live: President Donald Trump Impeachment Hearing

Thanksgiving turkey tips

Posted 11:29 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:27AM, November 21, 2019
Data pix.

Lucia Oliverio, the instructor at Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, stopped by to show Martina some tips for cooking the perfect Thanksgiving turkey.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.