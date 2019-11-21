Woman found fatally stabbed near Pershing Avenue, Navy Drive in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one woman dead.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pershing Avenue and Navy Drive for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

When they arrived, they located a woman who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, the victim has only been identified as a black female in her 20s or 30s.

Police do not have any suspect or motive information available.

The investigation remains active, Anyone with information is asked to call Stockton PD at 209-937-8377.