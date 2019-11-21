Watch Live: President Donald Trump Impeachment Hearing

Your Weekend: Nov. 21

Here is a list of things to do this weekend.

Harvest Festival Original Art and Craft Show
Cal Expo
Fri & Sun 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Eric Church: Double Down Tour
Golden 1 Center
Fri & Sat 8 p.m.

Magical Christmas Train
Sacramento RiverTrain
Sat 1 p.m., 4 p.m., & 7 p.m.; Sun 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Causeway Classic: Sac State Football vs. UC Davis
Sacramento State - Hornet Stadium
Sat 2 p.m.

MAKE IT A NIGHT: 
Picasso At the Lapin Agile
American River College Theatre
Fri & Sat 8 p.m.; Sun 2 p.m.
EAT:  Flip.n.Shake
DRINK: Harry's Lounge

