3 dead, 1 injured in fiery car crash in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Three men are dead and a fourth injured after their car hit a tree and burst into flames in Irvine.

Authorities say the Mercedes-Benz slammed into the tree at about 1:45 a.m. Friday near the University of California, Irvine.

Three people described as young men died in the car. Their identities haven’t been released.

A fourth man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities will try to determine whether alcohol or drugs may have been a factor.