Gary was in Midtown Sacramento at The Ice Blocks talking with Cayla Jordan about her new brick and mortar bakery location for Creamy’s by Cayla Jordan.
Creamy’s by Cayla Jordan opens new location
-
National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day brings fall flavors to local bakery
-
US Bomb-Sniffing Dogs in Jordan are Dying from Poor Treatment, Federal Investigation Finds
-
3 Women Accused of Encouraging, Filming Fights at North Carolina Assisted Living Facility
-
Teen Learns to Walk Again After Losing Limbs Due to Blood Infection
-
5-Year-Old Girl Who Lost Her Parents in El Paso Massacre Asks if She’ll Be Shot Next
-
-
Jimboys Tacos opens new location at DOCO
-
10th Annual Give a Tree Campaign
-
Sacramento LGBT Community Center Moves to Temporary Location
-
Pentagon: US troops from Syria not coming home but going to Iraq
-
National Pizza Month with Pizza Rev
-
-
Round Table’s New Reign of Fire Sauce
-
Identity Boutique opens new location at DOCO
-
McConnell: Senate Must Take Up Impeachment if House Approves