Keeping tensions low during Thanksgiving dinner

Posted 12:00 PM, November 22, 2019, by

Mae chatted with licensed psychotherapist and owner of Lifetime Counseling and Consulting, Dr. Natalie Jones, about different approaches families can use to keep tensions low and conversations civil during Thanksgiving dinner.

Data pix.
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.