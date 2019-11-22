Largest teen center in San Joaquin County hosts Thanksgiving dinner for Stockton youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A Stockton teen center served more than 100 youth with a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday night.

The event was made possible with donations from Blue Shield of California and Second Harvest Food Bank of San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

The event took place at Lord's Gym City Center on Hammer Lane.

The City Center opened in January 2018 and is now the largest teen center in San Joaquin County, with over 2,000 youth memberships.

FOX40 photojournalist Jacob Charbonneau brings us a look at the event why it's so important to the community.