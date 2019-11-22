Manteca man gathering signatures to ban train horns at night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Manteca man is fed up with the noise pollution in his city and has set up an online petition demanding that train operators only use their horns in emergencies.

Bryan Uecker, who started the petition, said the train horns can cut through a person’s slumber late at night.

“Some nights, you know, you wake up at 3 a.m. because of a train horn. You can’t go back to sleep,” Uecker said.

Uecker said the last few months have been particularly bad, and it’s become a nuisance.

“Unless it’s an emergency, we can eliminate those train horns just for a certain amount of time, from like 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.,” Uecker said.

So far, about 100 people agree with the petition.

Resident Sandra Diaz said her sister has had enough.

“Hears it constantly and she’s always sending us a message saying, ‘Did you guys hear that?’” Diaz said.

The petition may have some people behind it, but a federal rule says trains operators must sound their horn before entering a public crossing.

There are some ways around it, however.

One possible solution is that city officials set up the city of Manteca as a quiet zone, but that could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“If you live close enough you will hear the train, and it’ll be loud. And you will be wake up,” Uecker said.

Once he gathers enough signatures, Uecker plans to submit his petition to city leaders and other decision-makers.

“Just hear us out and hopefully we could come to some sort of agreement,” Uecker said.

City Councilman Gary Singh told FOX40 the city has been trying to mitigate the noise pollution for a while.