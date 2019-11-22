Manteca Police: Shoplifting suspect arrested near Costco, prompts store to lock down

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department says a shoplifting suspect was arrested near a Costco, which prompted the store to initiate a lockdown.
Police say they were at a Kohl’s on Friday to help identify a shoplifter who had been arrested.
While they were identifying the suspect, the suspect got into a car and fled toward a Costco.
That’s when police stopped the suspect and ordered him out of the car at gunpoint.
Seeing the situation, employees at Costco locked down the store as a precaution.
The suspect was safely arrested, but the identity of the suspect has yet to be released.