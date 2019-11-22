Police: Worker dies after falling out of moving taco truck in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is dead after falling from a moving taco truck in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Officials said the accident happened around 10 a.m. on Pleasant Grove Boulevard near Daystar Drive.

The back door of the truck was not properly closed when the worker fell. The taco truck was traveling at normal speeds, according to investigators.

The unidentified man hit his head on the street after he fell and was declared dead when authorities arrived.

This story is developing.