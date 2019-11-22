Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stockton’s Thanksgiving morning tradition returns for its 15th year, here’s your chance to be a part of the 15th Annual Run and Walk Against Hunger, benefiting the Emergency Food Bank of Stockton and San Joaquin County.

The mission of the Emergency Food Bank is to build a stronger community by providing a safety net of healthy food, nutrition education, and hope to residents of San Joaquin County who find themselves in need.

15th Run & Walk Against Hunger

November 28th at 8am

Stockton Ports Banner Island Ballpark

404 W Fremont St, Stockton

(209) 464-7369

RunAgainstHunger.org