San Jose police say explosives found at home near school

Posted 9:17 PM, November 22, 2019, by

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose police have arrested a man they say had improvised explosive devices at his home and they’re investigating whether he’s connected to a bomb found at a nearby school.

Police say Andrew White was taken into custody at around 2:30 a.m. Friday after an eight-hour standoff. Authorities say they found several devices at his home, prompting the evacuation of neighbors.

White was arrested on a drug warrant and for resisting arrest. It’s not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Investigators haven’t determined whether White is connected to a homemade bomb discovered Tuesday morning near a student parking lot at Oak Grove High School.

Nobody was hurt but the school was closed for a day.

White’s home is a few blocks from that school.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.