× Teen to serve until he’s 25 for murder of stepfather in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was sentenced last week for the first-degree murder of his stepfather back in 2017.

Officials identified him as Reid Butler, and he’s expected to be released when he’s 25.

Butler, then 16, killed his stepfather by shooting him in the back of the head.

Officials say Butler got the gun from his parent’s bedroom after entering through an open window.

Butler had been doing yard work when he grabbed the gun.

Police say after killing his stepfather, Butler left in his stepfather’s truck and hung out with his friends for the rest of the day.

Butler was sentenced to the Division of Juvenile Justice, despite the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office request to have him tried as an adult.

Officials say he admitted to the killing in May, and he will be serving the maximum time allowed.