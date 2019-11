Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week for Uplifting You, FOX40 introduced you to Samantha Gilbert, a local elementary school teacher who recently lost her husband in a car accident.

Samantha says her students helped her continue to push through.

Special Thanks to:

Jennifer Jones - www.bladesandbrushesstudio.com

Amy Perkins - www.keystocourage.com

Jennifer Vasquez - @thecolourchemistry_jenny

Kayla Ashton - https://www.ashtonimagery.com/

Sasha Nunley - Apricot Lane Boutique Folsom