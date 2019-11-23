Hit-and-run suspect arrested after high-speed motorcycle chase in Tuolumne County

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 19-year-old hit-and-run suspect was arrested Thursday night after an attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed motorcycle chase, according to the Sonora Police Department.

Officials said a Sonora police sergeant saw Devon Hensley of Columbia riding his motorcycle recklessly on Sanguinetti Road at 10:10 p.m.

The sergeant attempted to pull Hensley over in the Crossroads Shopping Center but Hensley refused to stop, according to investigators.

Investigators said Hensley drove his motorcycle to the 49er RV Ranch on Italian Bar Road in Columbia before cutting through some old buildings and sidewalks on his way downtown, evading the police sergeant.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputy picked up Hensley’s trail and chased Hensley onto Yankee Hill Road before losing him once more, according to officials.

Deputies said they received a call from a resident on Mountain Boy Road, reporting someone driving onto her property in what sounded like an ATV.

Authorities found Hensley hiding on top of a nearby vacant house after he ditched his motorcycle at the summit of Yankee Hill Road, according to officials.

After 30 minutes of negotiation, authorities were able to convince Hensley to come down where he was then arrested and booked in Tuolumne County Jail for multiple charges, including driving without a license and felony evading a peace officer.

Officials said the arrest resulted in Hensley confessing to being the driver of a motorcycle that’s connected to an ongoing California Highway Patrol investigation of a hit-and-run crash on Nov. 19 that left one woman injured.