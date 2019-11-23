Memorial held for two teens who died in Stockton car accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Two teens are dead after a van carrying 10 teens overturned into a Stockton canal.

Police identified the two teens as 12-year-old Sariah Sayasit and 14-year-old Richard Wilson.

Sayasit was a student at Delta Sierra Middle School, and Wilson attended Bear Creek High School. The Lodi School District said students would have grief counselors available to them.

Dozens of families and friends gathered at the site of the crash on Saturday, where a memorial was left behind.

“She was pretty, smart, really helpful at home,” Sayasit’s grandmother Kristina Sayasit told FOX40. “I wish I could see her when she left, stop her, but I didn’t know.”

The memorial at the site continues to grow as families leave candles and share memories of Sariah and Wilson.

“He was my brother. I was always together with him,” Wilson’s friend Anakin Salazar said.

The California Highway Patrol says both teens were inside a van with eight others when the driver lost control and drove into White Slough. Some of the teens weren't wearing seatbelts, according to officials.

Alcohol did not seem to play a part in the crash, but officials say the 17-year-old driver did not have a license.

“I don’t know why the mom let her drive the van and pick up all the kids,” Sayasit said.

The eight other teens were sent to local hospitals with minor to moderate injuries, some with hypothermia from being in the water.

A few of them have since been released.

“I was just talking to him and now he’s gone out of my life,” Salazar said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Sayasit.