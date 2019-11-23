Police, fire department respond to Sac High after pepper spray used to stop fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department set up a triage center at Sacramento Charter High School after security used pepper spray to stop a fight.

St. Hope Chief of Schools Kari Wehrly said Sac High had hired security in anticipation of the girls’ varsity basketball game because of a rivalry between the two schools.

Security used pepper spray to stop a fight that had broken out and as people left the gym, they were exposed to pepper spray.

Sacramento police say they responded along with the fire department and helped evacuate the area while aiding those who needed it.

There were reports of shots fired but officials say there was no shooting.

There were no injuries, and not many people needed aid, according to officials.