Small power outage in Sacramento after car crash into electric utility pole leaves 3 people injured

Posted 12:24 PM, November 23, 2019, by

Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Fire Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into an electric utility pole Saturday morning causing a small power outage and leaving three people injured, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The crash happened near the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and El Camino Avenue and was reported by fire officials around 11 a.m.

The extent of the injuries is unknown but fire officials said the Sacramento Municipal Utility District is working on repairs which are estimated to take six hours.

This story is developing.

