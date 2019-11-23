Woman arrested for pot-related DUI after high-speed crash in Fresno County

SELMA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was arrested Friday after leading deputies on a highspeed chase that ended in a crash beneath Highway 99 in Selma, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a Sheriff’s sergeant saw 49-year-old Laura Walls of Hanford driving north on Highway 43 near Elkhorn Avenue around 2:30 p.m. at very high speeds, passing other vehicles dangerously, including crossing double-yellow lines, straddling the median, running red lights and forcing other cars off the road.

The sergeant was unable to catch up to Walls so he communicated her location to a deputy patrol vehicle after Walls ran a red light on Conejo Avenue, nearly hitting another car, according to investigators.

Officials said the deputy tried to pull Walls over but she hit the gas in response, reaching speeds well over 100 mph, before clipping another car that was trying to make a turn onto the southbound Highway 99 onramp.

Investigators said the crash caused Walls’ car to spin out and smash into a concrete pillar beneath the highway.

Walls was pinned in the now-totaled car and needed firefighter equipment to help remove her from the wreck before being taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to officials.

The driver of the clipped car was not injured and investigators said there was a strong odor of marijuana found in Walls’ car.

Walls was later determined to have been driving under the influence of marijuana and was arrested and charged for reckless driving, evading police and drug-related DUI, according to officials.

36.574963 -119.628607