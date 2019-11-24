A driver was arrested with $1.9 million worth of meth in plain view, authorities say

Posted 6:05 PM, November 24, 2019, by

(CNN) — A driver was arrested in Arizona after he was found with meth worth more than $1.9 million in plain sight during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Israel Tellez-Nava, 35, of Las Vegas, was arrested Thursday for transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of dangerous drugs for sale, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Authorities conducted the traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Kingman. Tellez-Nava was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives saw bundles of methamphetamine in plain view and arrested him on scene, authorities said.

“A further search of the vehicle resulted in three large (boxes) containing a total of 43 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over 1.9 million dollars,” the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement.

Tellez-Nava was arrested and booked without incident. Information on his attorney was not listed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.