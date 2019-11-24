Billie Eilish gets new artist award at AMAs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billie Eilish has picked up new artist of the year at the American Music Awards after a fiery performance of her song “all the good girls go to hell” surrounded by flames both real and projected on giant screens.

Eilish, who also won favorite alternative artist earlier in the broadcast, thanked her creative team for letting her do whatever she wanted “pretty much all of the time.”

She sang with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, wearing an oversized shirt that read “No Music on a Dead Planet” and ended the performance hovering above the crowd staring into the camera on a tall elevator lift.