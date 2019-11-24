Man killed in French Camp hit-and-run crash on I-5

FRENCH CAMP, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed overnight after being hit by multiple cars while walking on Interstate 5 in French Camp, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Area.

CHP officials said the crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-5 just south of French Camp Road between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The man was first struck by a car that didn’t stop before being hit several more times by more oncoming traffic and was found dead when authorities arrived, according to officials.

CHP said the crash is still under investigation and it is not known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

All southbound lanes south of French Camp Road were closed for a short period of time while the crash was being investigated, but now all lanes are back open.