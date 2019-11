MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department say a motorcyclist died Sunday after being involved in a car accident.

Police arrived around 6:47 p.m. at West Lathrop Road and tried helping the motorcyclist. But the person died at the scene.

The other driver stayed at the scene and was being interviewed by officers, according to police.

Officials are still investigating the crash and say the 1100 block of West Lathrop Road will be closed during that time.