Modesto police: 2 high school students help woman being assaulted

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department presented two high school students with Challenge Coins for their actions Sunday afternoon.

Alex Farias and Rodolfo Galarza called the police when they saw a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend. But that’s not all they did.

Farias and Galarza stopped the man and held him until police arrived.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Joshua Lauk, and he was arrested for domestic violence.

Sgt. Kimes and officer Largent gave the two students, who are also cousins, MPD Challenge Coins and commended them for their actions.