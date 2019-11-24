Pro-democracy group does well in Hong Kong vote

HONG KONG (AP) — Partial returns show that pro-democracy candidates won nearly half of the seats in Hong Kong’s local elections as voters sent a clear signal of support for the anti-government protests that rocked the Chinese territory for more than five months.

A record 71% of the city’s 4.1 million registered voters cast ballots Sunday, well exceeding the 47% turnout in the same election four years ago, election officials said.

So far, pro-democracy candidates have won 201 out of 452 seats in 18 district councils. Previously, the bloc had fewer than a third of the seats.

Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing political party suffered the biggest setback, with 155 of its 182 candidates defeated.