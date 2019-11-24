Stockton shooting leaves 2 people injured

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured by gunfire Sunday morning on East Mariposa Road in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at 1872 East Mariposa Road, according to officials.

When deputies arrived they found two victims, a man, and a woman. The man was shot in the elbow and the woman was taken to the local hospital for treatment, officials said. The extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown.

The area is closed to traffic while the shooting is being investigated, according to officials.