Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The third annual Gobble Wobble Thanksgiving Run is happening this Thursday in Elk Grove. This is Chick in Crisis' biggest fundraising event of the year.

Thursday, November 28th, 2019 (8280 Longleaf Dr, Elk Grove)

8:00 a.m. | Kids' 1/4 Mile Fun Run (11 and under)

8:10 a.m. | 10K (6.2 miles)

8:15 a.m. | 5K (3.1 miles)

Late registration will be available at packet pick-up from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on wednesday, november 27 (location TBA) or on race morning from 6:30 a.m. until your race starts.