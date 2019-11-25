CDCR: California State Prison, Sacramento inmate dies following attack

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A California State Prison, Sacramento inmate died Monday after two other inmates attacked him in one of the prison yards.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says around 2:45 p.m., Joshua J. Dunn and Stephen C. Dunckhurst attacked another inmate in a general population yard. Two inmate-manufactured weapons were later found at the scene.

When the two attackers refused to get down, officers used pepper spray and blast grenades against them, according to the CDCR.

The victim of the attack was taken to the prison’s Central Health Services building, where the CDCR says he died around 3:25 p.m.

Dunn and Dunckhurst have been relocated into segregated housing while the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office helps with CSP-SAC’s homicide investigation.