LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A grass fire burning near Cincinnati Avenue and Foothills Boulevard in Placer County has prompted some evacuations in an industrial area south of Thunder Valley Casino Resort.

‼️We are issuing an evacuation order for the area bordered by the following:

East of Foothills Blvd

West of Cincinnati Ave

South of Athens Blvd

North of Blue Oaks.

Cal Fire says erratic winds have helped spread the fire.

It was not immediately known how the fire started.

This is a developing story.