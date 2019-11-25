× Forecasters discourage Sierra travel Tuesday evening, all day Wednesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re heading over the hill and through the woods for Thanksgiving, you better leave sooner rather than later.

The National Weather Service said Monday that a winter storm is likely to have severe impacts on travel in the Sierra from Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain is expected to start Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, heavy snowfall is forecasted for 1,500-2,000 feet with possible flurries in lower elevations.

Rain and snow are also expected Thanksgiving day, but the impact likely won’t be as severe.