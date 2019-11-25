Kids found safe moments after Modesto family’s car was stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A car was stolen in Modesto Sunday night and inside were two young kids.

It was just a quick errand into a couple's East Morris Avenue home but sometimes, in just seconds, danger can strike.

“The parents went in the house for just a moment, for whatever reason, and when they came out, the car was gone,” said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

Sharon Bear said inside that car were two young children. The parents called officers right away.

Bear said, within minutes, the car was found just about a half-mile away. The kids were safe, much to the relief of neighbors.

“I’m glad they are safe,” said neighbor Joan Webb.

But the thief was gone.

“They used air 101 and the suspect was not located,” said Bear.

Bear said if they find the suspect or suspects, they could face child abduction, endangerment, and car theft charges.

Webb said the person who did this should face the consequences.

“Somebody that doesn’t need to be on the street,” said Webb.

If anyone has information about the theft, please contact Crime Stoppers or the Modesto Police Department.