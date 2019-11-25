Lincoln police arrest man suspected of exposing himself to teen, two women

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Lincoln police arrested a man after they received at least three reports of him inappropriately exposing himself in public in a span of about four months.

Gary Wayne Jackson had nothing to say to FOX40 on Monday after bailing out following an arrest that had many in Lincoln talking.

“We won’t let our kids play outside anymore,” said neighbor Ryan Rostron, who lives two doors down from Jackson. “We used to let them play right here or the little park right here but that can’t happen.”

The 66-year-old was picked up by police on suspicion of exposing himself around town.

One angry Lincoln mother put up a warning post back in August after she said Jackson revealed himself inside an In-N-Out on Groveland Lane, staring at her 13-year-old daughter while touching himself.

As word of the arrest spread, she would only tell FOX40 via message that she was thankful.

Other parents headed into the same In-N-Out Monday night were stunned.

“That’s kind of crazy, yeah. Not something you want to hear when you have kids,” said mother Kerry Padilla.

Not allowed to interview the teen at the time of the incident delayed police in putting Jackson in handcuffs.

“It was a misdemeanor that didn’t occur in our presence, so it would require a citizen’s arrest,” said Lincoln Police Chief Doug Lee.

Chief Lee said Jackson next approached a woman at a gas station earlier this month on Lincoln Boulevard. He exposed himself while standing in the open door of his car as she pumped gas.

She took pictures and the station eventually shared video with officers but Jackson was allegedly in a car that could not be linked to him.

Then nine days later, in the parking lot between Target and T.J. Maxx on Groveland Lane, the chief said it happened again.

Jackson is accused of staring at a woman and flashing her while she was trying to help a physically challenged relative into their car.

“She panicked, took a picture of the car and fled to get some distance, calling 911,” Lee explained.

All three incidents put together were enough to get an arrest warrant issued for Jackson. The gas station, the parking lot and the In-N-Out are all less than a mile from his home.

Lincoln police are now looking into whether Jackson was involved in any additional incidents. Anyone with information about Jackson has been asked to call police at 916-645-4040.