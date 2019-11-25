Motorcyclist critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — The driver of a pickup truck took off after hitting a 22-year-old man who was riding his motorcycle Saturday through Rio Linda.

Doug Slabbekorn Jr.’s family told FOX40 a Dodge pickup truck ran a stop sign in the area of M and Front streets before hitting Slabbekorn. The truck stopped for a moment but drove away, leaving Slabbekorn behind with major injuries.

His father said Slabbekorn suffered a collapsed lung, a broken leg and internal bleeding.

“I want (the driver) to turn himself in,” said Adrianna Patterson, who is Slabbekorn’s girlfriend and the mother of his 4-year-old child. “I want him to go and turn himself in and I want him to feel bad for what he did because I don’t feel like that is OK. And I don’t feel like if that happened to someone in his family, he would them to just not get justice and them not do what they deserve to do and go to jail.”

The California Highway Patrol says the blue pickup truck was lifted. It sustained damage to the right passenger side and the front end in the crash, according to Doug Slabbekorn Sr. Investigators are looking over surveillance footage from a nearby market to gather more information.