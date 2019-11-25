Nebraska State Troopers arrest felon suspected of trying to hit Fairfield officers with Jaguar

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A convicted felon who is suspected of trying to hit Fairfield officers with his car was tracked down and arrested in Nebraska last Monday.

The Fairfield Police Department says they were investigating 47-year-old Robert David Hanson when officers went to Dahlia Street Nov. 1 to serve a search warrant.

Hanson was sitting in a gold Jaguar when officers approached him. That’s when the police department says he tried to hit the officers with the car.

In response, one of the officers shot at Hanson before he drove away.

That night, police say they found the Jaguar on Beck Avenue. Inside they found a handgun, marijuana and evidence that led them to believe Hanson was operating a marijuana butane lab.

While they searched for Hanson, police told the public he could be dangerous.

“Do not contact him. He has a lengthy criminal history: priors for firearms, vehicle pursuits, hostage-taking and drugs,” said Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen.

Weeks later, a Nebraska State Patrol officer spotted Hanson in a vehicle on a highway outside of Nebraska City. He was arrested by Nebraska State Troopers and inside the vehicle was a short sword, a knife, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Once he is transferred back to Solano County, Hanson could face a number of charges, including assault with a vehicle on an officer, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest.