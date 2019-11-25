Shaking up holiday cocktails

Posted 11:06 AM, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05AM, November 25, 2019
Data pix.

Hendrick's Gin Ambassador Mark Stoddard stopped by the studio to share some cocktails that'll pair nicely with holiday food.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.