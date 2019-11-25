Southern California deputy critically injured by alleged DUI driver: officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTLA) -- A deputy was in critical condition after she was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver who then fled the scene Monday evening, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said.

The incident occurred near the corner of Downey Avenue and Alondra Boulevard in Paramount, according to FOX40 sister station KTLA. Around 5:40 p.m., the deputy had responded to an unrelated call for service about a man behaving erratically nearby, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

A 25-year-old deputy was the first on scene, Villanueva said.

“Prior to her even exiting her vehicle, the suspect ran right into her window and started assaulting her while she was still in the vehicle,” the sheriff said of the man acting erratically.

The deputy managed to get out of her vehicle as the suspect ran toward the intersection and she chased him on foot, according to officials.

As she was running across the intersection, the deputy was hit by a Chevrolet Suburban turning onto Downey Avenue from Alondra Boulevard, according to Villanueva.

Authorities said she sustained major injuries and was in critical condition at St. Francis Medical Center Monday night.

Video from the scene showed the intersection taped off for investigation with deputies processing a tan Suburban. The SUV did not appear badly damaged.

The driver was found a short distance away from the crash site and arrested on suspicion of DUI, officials said.

The man involved in the initial call for service was also arrested, Villanueva said, though he did not specify what he was being held on suspicion of.

The deputy hurt is a five-year veteran of the department and works at the Lakewood station.

The investigation was ongoing and no further details were available.

This story is developing.