Super Agents Safety Squad book is geared to make children feel empowered. Children will feel comfortable relating to the characters, Tony and Lily, and feel safe as Mrs. Grace help them navigate through the process of learning how to set boundaries for themselves. When the book is complete, they will even earn a badge and become official members of the Super Agents Safety Squad. Great resource for parents to make sure their kids know how to protect themselves and also encourage them come forward with red flag situations.

Super Agents Safety Squad

Book Release

December 1st

Amazon.com

BarnesAndNoble.com