Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s not an easy time to be in law enforcement – from dealing with deaths in the line of duty to criticism from the community.

This year so far, 183 law enforcement members have taken their own lives – a number that’s been increasing since 2015.

The up-and-down adrenaline law enforcement officers experience, as well as what they see day-to-day can take a serious toll. And it’s something far too many officers don’t want to talk about.

Wednesday, FOX40 takes a deeper dive into officer morale.