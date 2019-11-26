City offering free parking in parts of Old Sacramento, Downtown and Midtown

SACRAMENTO — The City of Sacramento is modifying meter operations in parts of Old Sacramento, Downtown and Midtown during the holiday season.

The goal is to make it easier for people to dine, shop and attend events in the area.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 25, parking will be free at on-street meters after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day weekends. Green meter payment areas are included.

The “holiday parking zone” is mapped out from Front Street to the west, I Street to the north, 29th Street to the east, and L Street or Capitol Ave to the south.

The free parking only applies to meter payments.

Visit sacpark.org for more details.