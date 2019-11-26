Detectives: Modesto man’s suspicious death now a homicide

Randall Cisneros-Heimburger in an undated photo provided by the Modesto Police Department.

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police said Tuesday they have launched a homicide investigation after finding a man’s body behind a local business.

On Monday morning, officers taped off an area behind a business on Standiford Avenue near Prescott Road for a suspicious death investigation.

Detectives say they have now identified the man found as 31-year-old Randall Cisneros-Heimburger.

While the Modesto man’s cause of death has not been reported, the Modesto Police Department says its detectives are now investigating his death as a homicide.

Detectives have asked anyone with information about the homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

