Detectives: Modesto man’s suspicious death now a homicide

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police said Tuesday they have launched a homicide investigation after finding a man’s body behind a local business.

On Monday morning, officers taped off an area behind a business on Standiford Avenue near Prescott Road for a suspicious death investigation.

Detectives say they have now identified the man found as 31-year-old Randall Cisneros-Heimburger.

While the Modesto man’s cause of death has not been reported, the Modesto Police Department says its detectives are now investigating his death as a homicide.

Detectives have asked anyone with information about the homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

37.688730 -121.029971