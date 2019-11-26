Dozens of car break-ins reported in three Roseville neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Police in Roseville are warning residents to be aware after a series of 35 car break-ins were reported across the city over the weekend.

Half a dozen cars just on Silverhorn Court still showed the damage that a thief or thieves inflicted early Sunday morning. Police say two other neighborhoods were hit.

High insurance deductibles make it hard to come up with the cash for repairs that can run hundreds of dollars.

"Everybody needs their car. No matter what you do, it’s coming out of our pocket," Greg Sagely, who lives on Silverhorn, told FOX40.

Two areas on either side of Highway 65 near Top Golf were hit hardest. Around 10 cars were hit in a third neighborhood south of Interstate 80 near Douglas Boulevard.

They were apparently volume crimes without specific targets, officials said.

"Windows smashed out, center console was rummaged through, loose change, dollars things like that, small electronics," Roseville police spokesman Rob Baquera said.

This time of year, police warn shoppers to keep valuables out of sight and make sure no one sees you placing things in your trunk at the mall.

But what has thrown Roseville police is that the break-ins did not happen in shopping areas as is typical this time of year. Instead, they happened in residential areas in front of people's homes -- and that calls for different strategies.

"Make sure you have a vehicle alarm, your alarm is on, your doors are locked. But also keep a lookout for your neighbors," Baquera said.

Sagely's wife heard popping and smashing sounds early Sunday morning but did not investigate. Police say making sure you're seen can scare thieves off.

"Criminals don’t want to be seen and they don’t want to be heard," Baquera said. "Go out, give a smile and give a wave. But that tells the criminal that, 'I’m watching you and I see you here in my neighborhood.'"

And security cameras in obvious places can help -- something Sagely was considering.

"I’d sure like to know if somebody is messing around in my front yard," he said.

Police are asking neighbors in the area of the break-ins to look at any surveillance video they might have for suspicious activity.