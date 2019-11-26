Falling tree crashes on car in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- A woman narrowly escaped serious injury Monday after a tree fell on her car and blocked a busy Stockton road.

Charles Hamilton was working in his printing shop when he heard the tree come crashing down.

"I was at my desk and I heard a crackling sound and then it sounded almost not quite skid marks but a car coming to a complete stop real quickly," Hamilton said. "So, I got up out my chair, off my desk, and I went to the window and I saw a tree blocking the street with a car underneath it."

Surveillance video outside his store showed the driver starting to slow down just seconds before the tree comes down.

"It took a while for her to come out of the car. I guess she was shook up a little bit and the paramedics were here and they checked her out," Hamilton recalled.

Hamilton said he immediately called 911 as other witnesses rushed to help the woman.

"Very grateful that there was no lacerations, no, no injury at all. I’m surprised the cars behind her did not also rear-end her," he said.

In October, another tree on the same block fell into the road but didn't cause any injuries or damage.

And right next to the empty space that marks where the fallen tree once stood was another large tree marked with an "X." Hamilton said it has been that way for months and he was a little anxious about what could happen.

"It doesn’t mean that the tree is in jeopardy of falling or vulnerable to falling just because it’s marked with an 'X', but definitely the ones that are marked with an 'X' are priority," said city of Stockton spokeswoman Connie Cochran.

Cochran said Stockton tree crews can only respond once trees or limbs have fallen because of limited resources and funding but are aware of the problem.

"Clearly we don’t ever want to see that happen and it must have been very frightening. And we’re really glad that no one was seriously injured," Cochran said.

"Poor timing, being at the wrong place at the wrong time," Hamilton told FOX40. "It was a little scary."