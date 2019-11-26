FOX40’s Holiday Toy Drive is Back!

At FOX40, Kid’s Matter! You can make holiday wishes come true for kids at Shriner’s Hospitals for Children by participating in the FOX40 Holiday Toy Drive! FOX40 is coordinating the annual benefit in partnership with Big O Tires, Sizzler and 93.7 The River.

It’s easy to participate. Between December 2nd and December 13th, drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating Big O Tires and Sizzler locations in the Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas.

The toys will be delivered to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Sacramento between 8 and 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20th. The spectacular delivery will be broadcast live on FOX40 News! Wondering eyes will surely appear as representatives from FOX40 and participating sponsors unload the donations and place the new toys under the Christmas tree in the hospital lobby.

If you donate a toy at a Big O Tires, as a thank you, you’ll receive a 4-tire rotation, alignment check and a 22 point inspection! *Most vehicles. Not good with other offers. Good at participating stores. Expires 12/31/20.